Clarion County Band Festival Set for Tonight; Live Broadcast Available on Explore

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

band-festival-tonightCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Marching Band Festival will be held on Tuesday, October 10, at Wiser Field in Clarion.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $5.00.

According to Clarion Area Band Director Sarah Dawson, the festival will feature the following bands:

  • Redbank Valley High School Marching Band
  • Falcon Knight Marching Band (Union and A-C Valley)
  • Keystone High School Marching Band
  • Central Clarion Wildcat Marching Band (Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion)
  • PennWest Clarion University Marching Band

Concessions will be open. Candy grams and t-shirts will be available for purchase.

Wiser Field is located behind Clarion Area High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.

Those who cannot make it in person can watch and listen to the festival live on www.exploreClarion.com starting around 7:15 p.m. The broadcast will be brought to you by Gatesman Auto Body of Lucinda.

gatesmans logo

Gatesman Auto Body, located at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, is a family-owned, ASE-certified, and I-CAR Gold trained shop with old-fashioned values: honesty and integrity.


