Know Your Neighbors: Mike Amato, A Man Quietly Doing Good

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Mike Amato is anything but talkative when the conversation turns to himself. Maybe that’s what makes him so special.

In a post on the What’s Happening in Clarion County Facebook group, Jackie Griebel said of Mike, “When Mike’s not busy working or helping his parents he can usually be found lending a hand. Whether it’s volunteering for one of our many community events or donating towards various causes, Mike always helps.”

Mike has lived in Clarion his entire life. At age 47, he’s a bachelor that cares about his extended family.

“I have two grand nieces that are 2 and 11 months who are my whole world,” he said.

Mike works the early morning shift at Walmart in Clarion. Prior, he worked in the family business with his dad distributing produce.

“There is really not much to tell about me,” said Mike. “I just do what I have to. I make sure my family and others are taken care of. I just try to lead a clean, quiet life.”

Jackie Griebel had more to say.

“Mike pitches in and helps Daddy’s Restaurant when their catering crew is short handed. He’s been known to pitch in and help on short notice. If you need help, you can count on Mike,” said Griebel

“What really stands out about Mike is that he’s an “encourager”. He’s always encouraging others and shares kind words and lifts others up,” she added. “The world needs more encouragers. Be like Mike.”

