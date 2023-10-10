NPRC to Host Virtual Information Session on October 24
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is hosting a virtual Information Session on Tuesday, October 24.
A virtual Information Session will be held on Tuesday, October 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for anyone who may be thinking about applying to NPRC in 2024.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on NPRC’s website at NPRCEvents.org.
Attendees will learn about the College’s history and mission, and receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s offerings. More than anything, NPRC creates opportunities for those who may have never had the chance to sit in a college classroom before by only requiring a high school diploma or equivalent to apply. NPRC educates, inspires, and serves the region in a way that is unique to its needs. We are more than a college; we are a second chance, a necessity, and an opportunity where learning and growth never stop.
For more information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.
