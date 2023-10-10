 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Strattanville Man Injured After Vehicle Slams into Two Trees off Route 322

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeWINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two trees off Route 322 on Friday evening.

According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:23 p.m. on Friday, October 6, on U.S. Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 20-year-old Jack Q. Zimmerman, of Strattanville, lost control of a 2014 Ford Focus, which exited the northern portion of the roadway, striking two road signs.

Upon impact with the signs, the vehicle crossed over Vo Tech Road, then impacted a ditch, and struck a tree with its left front end.

After impact with the tree, the vehicle struck another tree with its right front end.

Zimmerman suffered suspected minor injuries, but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene by Zimmerman Towing.

According to police, Zimmerman was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.