Strattanville Man Injured After Vehicle Slams into Two Trees off Route 322

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two trees off Route 322 on Friday evening.

According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:23 p.m. on Friday, October 6, on U.S. Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 20-year-old Jack Q. Zimmerman, of Strattanville, lost control of a 2014 Ford Focus, which exited the northern portion of the roadway, striking two road signs.

Upon impact with the signs, the vehicle crossed over Vo Tech Road, then impacted a ditch, and struck a tree with its left front end.

After impact with the tree, the vehicle struck another tree with its right front end.

Zimmerman suffered suspected minor injuries, but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene by Zimmerman Towing.

According to police, Zimmerman was charged with a traffic violation.

