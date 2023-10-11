7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then showers likely. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
