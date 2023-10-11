Central Electric Workers Save Callensburg Family from Fire That Torched Local Post Office Building

CALLENSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Sandwiched between another apartment and the local post office, a Callensburg family received life-saving help from two Central Electric workers who were passing through Callensburg.

(Above photo: Aly Lyle and her six-year-old son, Maddox, and 11-month-old daughter, Delilah.)

Aly Lyle arrived home from a doctor’s appointment for one of her children just minutes before the fire broke out on Thursday, September 28, at 450 Main Street, in Callensburg, Licking Township, Clarion County.

Lyle told exploreClarion.com, “My boyfriend was home playing video games, and I had just returned home from my kid’s doctor’s appointment. I was so preoccupied with the appointment that I walked right past the smoke and didn’t even see it. There were no flames from the fire at that time.”

Not long after entering her home, Lyle heard consistent pounding from somewhere.

“When I heard it, I thought ‘There is someone pounding on the front door,’ but also we can hear noise inside the post office since it’s right next to us,” Lyle explained.

Lyle added that they do not commonly use their front door.

“I first dismissed it (the pounding) as just something outside.”

After the noise continued, she abruptly went out the door the family typically uses to go outside.

“By the time I got back around to our other door, two Central Electric workers were running back around (the house), and started yelling ‘Your house is on fire!'”

It was later learned that the Central Electric workers were driving by when they initially saw smoke rolling out of the building; they had been frantically trying to get the attention of whoever was inside the residence since they could hear someone inside playing video games.

(Above photo: The building that houses two apartments and the Callensburg Post Office. Lyle’s apartment is located in the middle of the building.)

Neither Lyle nor her boyfriend could clearly hear the workers pounding on the door since she was in a separate room and her boyfriend had his gaming headset on at the time.

According to Lyle, it had only been about 30 seconds from when she pulled into the driveway to the time Central Electric workers notified them of the fire.

Lyle then grabbed her daughter and what pets she could and ran over to the grandparents’ house where her son was staying.

She noted that when they returned from the doctor, her son wasn’t feeling well, so she had walked him across the street to his grandparents as soon as she arrived home.

Lyle recalled that her boyfriend “stayed in and was trying to find the cats and I kept yelling at him to get out. He wouldn’t come out until he got all of our pets out.”

By the time all of the pets and her boyfriend were out of the building, the flames from the fire were visible and growing.

Lyle praised the two Central Electric workers for their quick response to the situation.

“I am so thankful for those workers because if it wasn’t for them it would’ve probably burned until it got to our apartment, and we probably wouldn’t have known until who knows when.”

Later, the family was allowed to reenter the building and grab what few salvageable items were left.

The support for the young family in the community has been critical in their time of need.

“People have been really generous and have helped us take care of our immediate needs,” Lyle added.

The family needs to find another place to live, and Lyle noted that “eventually, we have to replace everything, but we have to find a house first.

“The community has been great, even strangers have been so willing to help out.”

A GoFundMe campaign was organized to help the family get back on their feet. Giving is available at https://gofund.me/0855f7bf.

