Clarion Borough Announces Leaf-Pickup Dates and Trick-Or-Treat Hours

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council has announced leaf pickup dates and Trick-Or-Treat hours.

The Public Works section of the October 3rd meeting included Councilman Ben Aaron announcing dates and information for leaf pickup in the borough.

“Coming up on October 16, and every Monday and Tuesday until November 21, leaf pickup will begin. Just as a reminder, leaves only. No grass, limbs, and/or branches,” Aaron stated.

“A request from Public Works and the Stormwater Authority is to not push the leaves out over the curb or down into parking stalls. It works out better if the leaves are left on that grass strip, so we don’t have all that debris wash into the storm drains,” Aaron added.

Brenda Sanders Dede delivered the Public Safety section of the meeting over the telephone.

“We’d like to schedule Halloween Trick-Or-Treat hours for October 31st, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and we’re requesting citizens to leave their porch lights on if they want to participate,” DeDe said.

The Borough also granted permission for the solicitor to review and advertise Ordinance #2023-843, which in effect repeals the Cemetery Ordinance.

“Several months ago the Cemetery Association came forward and brought this to our attention,” Borough Council President Carol Lapinto said.

Zoning Enforcement Officer for the Borough, Scott Sharrar said, “There’s a section of the northeast corner of the cemetery that is off-limits for burials since this ordinance was in effect in 1977, and they (the Cemetery Association) wanted to abolish it, so this area could be used for burials.”

An investigation conducted by the borough produced no results for the reason why this ordinance was ever adopted.

Other Business

In other business, the council:

Approved Delta Zeta’s Special Event Request for 5K Run/Walk Turtle Trot to be Held April 21, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until Noon – Annual Request;

Approved Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry’s Amended Autumn Leaf Festival Request to Add Clarion River Company’s 1st Beer Stein Challenge to be Held on October 7, 2023, (Parade Day), Under the Traffic Light at 6th Avenue and Main Street – New Request;

Approved Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry’s Request for Free Parking for November 24th, “Black Friday,” and December 1 until December 26, 2023 – Annual Request;

Approved Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry’s Special Event Request for Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade to be Held on December 2, 2023 – Line Up at 5:00 p.m. with Parade Step-Off at 5:30 p.m. from Immaculate Conception Church Parking Lot to Main Street to Fourth Avenue – Annual Request;

Approved Resolution #2023-480, a Resolution in Support of Clarion County of Selecting a New Tourism Promotion Agency;

Approved Change Order Number One to Clarion Borough Contract 2021-3 Multi-Site Storm Sewer Project – Whitehill Place Component to Add 22 Lineal Feet of 12-Inch Cross Pipe and One Concrete 2 x 4 Stormwater Inlet at the Intersection of Whitehill Place and Hulings Street for a Total Cost of $7,098;

Approved Financing from First United National Bank at 5.50% Interest Rate for 36-Months (or $1,406.22 Each Month) for the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Charger and Equipment;

Approved the Debt Statement Pursuant to Section 8110, Local Government Unit Debt Act, as of September 19, 2023 (will be brought to meeting); and

Adopted Resolution #2023-481, In Re 2023 Dodge Charger and Equipment (will be brought to meeting).

