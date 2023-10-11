Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jalapeno Popper Spread

Have fun creating this spicy spread!

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup mayonnaise



1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese1/4 cup canned chopped green chiles1/4 cup canned diced jalapeno peppers1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese1/2 cup panko bread crumbsSweet red and yellow pepper pieces and corn chips

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat the first 5 ingredients until blended; spread into an ungreased 9-in. pie plate. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese; top with bread crumbs. Bake at 400° until lightly browned, 25-30 minutes. Serve with peppers and chips.

