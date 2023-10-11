Delores J. Reagle, age 84 of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Oakwood Heights.

She was born on January 19, 1939, in Fryburg, PA, to the late Floyd and Rosalia Bakowski Smith.

She married David A. Reagle Sr., on November 15, 1957.

He preceded her in death on May 19, 2014.

Delores graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville in 1999, with an Associate of Science degree.

Before her retirement in 2015, she was employed by Dr. Stewart Shapiro and wife Candi, for 30 years.

Prior to that, she was employed at Foster Forbes Glass.

She enjoyed baking, bowling, playing cards, Bingo and Family Gatherings.

Delores is survived by four children, David A. Reagle, Jr. and wife Lori of Dale TX, John Reagle of Pittsburgh, PA, Deborah Snyder of Georgetown, TX and Jason Reagle and wife Sabrina of Franklin, PA; Nine grandchildren, David III and Jessica Reagle, Kelly Hill, Joel, Justin and Rayanna Snyder, Jason Zuppe, Jordan and Jacie Reagle and 13 Great grandchildren.

She’s further survived by a brother, Dallas Smith, Sr.; two sisters, Donna Reagle and husband James, Joan Evans and husband Robert; a sister-in-law, Amelia Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in- law, Arthur and Ellen Reagle; three brothers, Francis Smith, Chuck Smith and Floyd Smith, and three sisters, Rosanne Schneider, Sandra Armagost, and Theresa Cornell.

A Private memorial service will be held by the family.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott at Wintergreen, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, Pa. 16510.

