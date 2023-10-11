 

Forest Area Golf Teams Celebrate Successful Season

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Picture #6 (1)FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) — After successful golf seasons at both the junior high and varsity levels, the Forest Area Golf teams wanted to celebrate.

(Pictured above, from left: Jacob Glass, Craig Parrett, Keyon Custer, Ezra Busch, Jason Bell, Dustin Donato, Nick Conti, Matt Winger, Gabe Busch, Zach Carll, Matt Douthett, Jonah Glass, John Wortman and Brody Hartle.)

The team hosted the second annual junior high/varsity/faculty golf scramble.

Each team had three golfers: one faculty player, one varsity player, and one junior high player.

The teams this year were as follows:

– Coach John Wortman, Colton Kuntz, and Jason Bell;
– Mr. Matt Winger, Jonah Glass, and Nicholas Conti;
– Coach Matt Douthett, Ezra Busch, and Gabe Busch;
– Mr. Dustin Donato, Keyon Custer, and Jacob Glass; and
– Mr. Craig Parrett, Zachary Carll, and Brody Hartle.

All the teams played well, with only four strokes separating the five groups.

The contest ended in a tie between Coach Wortman’s team and Mr. Winger’s team with both groups shooting a three under par 31.


