Joseph W. Klinehamer, 76, of Bratenahl, died October 3, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Hts.

He was born September 30th, 1947, in Oil City, PA.

Joe was a proud alumni of Carnegie Mellon University, where he earned his master’s degree in chemistry before moving to Ohio and becoming highly involved in local North-East Ohio Alumni events.

Joe impacted many lives throughout his long career in business leadership.

Beginning as a management consultant in the aerospace industry, he went on first to start his own consulting firm, then ultimately to hold roles such as President and CEO of various organizations in various industries including aerospace, cryogenic fueling, and fiber-optic coatings.

At the time of his passing he served as President of Aviation Component Solutions and JC Carter Nozzles in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Joe was a passionate networker.

He would never miss an opportunity to connect with someone, whether that someone was a familiar loved-one or a new-found acquaintance.

He was always excited for and fascinated by the next big idea, and he worked on various committees to help elevate the City of Cleveland.

More than anything, Joe enjoyed being around his family; finding occasions to celebrate family accomplishments, milestones and life in general at every opportunity.

Joe’s fondest moments were those when the whole family was together, in one location, laughing together.

He would frequently incite such laughter himself, by way of his beloved and endearing sense of humor.

Joe is survived by the love of his life, Carol, with whom he enjoyed 54 years of blissful marriage.

He is also survived by his son, Eric Klinehamer; daughter, Jill Klinehamer; grandchildren, Jacob (Melissa), Madelynn, Jackson, and Maizy; and his sister, Mary Ann Browsky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Isabelle (Dunn) Klinehamer, and his brother, John Klinehamer.

The family will receive friends to celebrate Joseph’s life from 12-4p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.

A time of sharing memories of Joe will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday and will conclude the gathering.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Heart Association.

Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.

