Local Sex Offender Charged for Not Complying with Megan’s Law Requirements Waives Hearing

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local sex offender charged with failing to comply with Megan’s Law requirements waived his hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following criminal charge against 32-year-old Stephen Michael Deloe, of Knox, was waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 10, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill presiding:

Failure To Verify Address/Be Photographed, Felony 3

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police Trooper Collett was dispatched around 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, to a domestic incident on State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County..

Trooper Collett arrived on the scene and interviewed a known female who related that Stephen Deloe is a Tier One sexual offender. She also related that she and Deloe were evicted from their residence on Trout Run Court in Clarion on August 9 after a hearing at District Judge Duane Quinn’s office, the complaint states.

She advised that Deloe has been residing with his cousin in Knox. She told police she offered to take him to PSP Clarion several times to update his Megan’s Law address, but he refused, the complaint indicates.

During the investigation, Trooper Collett interviewed Deloe’s cousin, who resides on Miller Street in Knox Borough. She related Stephen Deloe has been residing with her at this residence since August 19, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that Deloe failed to update his Megan’s Law residency as required.

Trooper Collett then interviewed Deloe at the scene. He related he had only been staying at the residence for a day, and he’s only been working for a couple of days for a construction company, the complaint states.

Deloe was arraigned at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, in front of District Judge Jeffrey Miller.

According to Megan’s Law website, Deloe was convicted on December 18, 2013, for indecent assault of a minor. His registration began on March 26, 2014.

