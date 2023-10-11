Paul Francis Binder, 84, a resident of Warren Road, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 5:42 AM, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Paul was born on October 14, 1938 in Millvale, PA.

He is the son of the late: Alois and Therese Berger Binder.

He was a 1956 graduate of North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.

Paul also attended Pitt Night School, and The University of Frostburg, Maryland.

On May 12, 1962 he was married to Geraldine Frances “Gerri” Blumer, and she survives.

Paul spent his working years as a draftsman and engineer.

He was employed by Allis Chalmers-Aero Jet in Sacramento, CA; ABL in Cumberland, MD; Westinghouse-Astro Nuclear; the former Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company; the former Brown Boiler Works; and retired from the former Joy Manufacturing Company, all of Franklin.

Paul was a faithful and active member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Paul was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus; a Eucharistic Minister; was a member of the church’s funeral choir; and had served as an usher.

Active in his community, Paul was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110; was a driver on the 1st Friday of the month for the home bound; and was a longtime member of the Sleepy Hollow Men’s Golf League.

Paul enjoyed spending his time around his home; gardening; playing basketball and softball; hunting; fishing; and when he retired, golfing.

He also was a former basketball coach at the former St. Patrick School.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years; his son, Stephen A. Binder and his wife, Amy of Griffin, GA; and by his daughter, Amanda B. Travail of Dryden, NY.

He is additionally survived by his grandchildren: Anna Brooke Binder, Allison Crawley, Jacob Paul Cline, Isaac Scott Cline, Gabriel Michael Cline, and Mia Caroline Binder; and by his great-granddaughter, Dahlia Cline.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph C. Binder; his sister, Theresa Heil; and by his brothers: Raymond and Edwin “Fritz” Binder.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 13, 2023 at 1 PM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, presiding.

A luncheon for family and friends will immediately follow Mass in Cenedella Hall at the former St. Patrick School.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Paul’s name to either: St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://hartlefuneralhome.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.