Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 6:49 a.m. on Friday, October 6, on I-80 West in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a box truck was traveling in the right lane and attempted to pass a 2021 Volvo 740 Series operated by 61-year-old Steven J. Meyers, of Brookville, Ohio, which was in the left lane.

The box truck traveled across the center line and the vehicles collided.

The Volvo sustained minor damage to the passenger side mirror.

According to police, the operator of the box truck failed to stop at the scene.

Meyers was using a seat belt and was not injured.


