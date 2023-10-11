Richard K. Overheim, 90, of Parker and Washington, D.C., a lifelong Democrat, passed away peacefully on Sunday (09-24-23) at his DC residence of natural causes.

Born in Parker on April 5, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles Daniel and Frances Lorenz Overheim.

“Dick” thoroughly enjoyed his 90th birthday this past April with a family and friends gala at the Grille at Foxburg.

A graduate of the former Parker High School, he began working at the former Knox Glass Co. in Parker where he was a member of the Glass Bottle Blowers Assn.

Being called to duty in the U.S. Army, he served in Basic Training and Leadership School at Ft. Knox, KY.

He served in Korea with the 14th Regiment (Golden Dragons) and the 25th Infantry (Tropic Lightening).

He earned the NDSM, Good Conduct, United Nations Service, and Korean Service Medals.

He served from April 1953 to March 1955.

He was a Life Member of VFW Post 7073 and American Legion Post 598, both of Parker.

With the help of the GI Bill, he was able to attend Gannon College (now University) in Erie, Pa.

Earning his degree in Business and minoring in Marketing, he later earned his Master’s Degree in Public and International Affairs at the University of Pgh.

While at Gannon, he was a member of the Blue Key National Honor Fraternity, Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities, co-editor with the Yearbook, and received the Wall Street Journal Award for his work in finance.

Dick was employed by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) in Agricultural Marketing Service and Research Service for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1994.

Surviving nieces and nephews are Patricia Overheim Pryor of Anderson, IN., Mark (Fay) Overheim of St. Petersburg, Pa., Lisa Overheim (Bruce) Craig of Butler, Pa., Mitchell (Linda) Overheim of Foxburg, Pa., Carla Overheim (John) Reagle of Franklin, PA., Ann Overheim (Jeff) Barrett of Treasure Lake, PA.

Also survived by several great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by sister Frances B. Overheim and brothers (all Veterans) Charles F., James L., and William M. Overheim.

He was also preceded by nephew Donald K. Overheim, then of Terrytown, LA.

The Overheim Family will assemble at 10:00 AM (10:00) Saturday, November 4 at Buzard Funeral Home in Parker where the VFW Post 598 and American Legion Post 598 will conduct a Veteran Memorial Service.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM (Saturday) at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Emlenton.

A private family Inurnment will be conducted on the Overheim Family Plot at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery later on Saturday (same day).

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

