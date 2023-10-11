Miranda Heller Is Working to Bridge the Gap to Higher Education in Venango County
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – In the heart of Venango County, Miranda Heller is working to help people who are contemplating a return to school.
As an Educational Representative for Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC), Miranda’s journey from local schools to becoming an advocate for higher education in the community is both inspiring and relatable.
Miranda’s roots in Venango County run deep. She attended Rocky Grove High School, and her passion for education was nurtured there. Later, at Clarion University, she earned degrees in Education and Geology, graduating in 2013 with dual majors in Geology and Environmental Science. She was certified in Secondary Earth and Space Science in 2015.
Miranda taught at Venango Catholic for three years, where she instructed students in Astronomy, Physics, and Earth Science.
Miranda’s journey was marked by personal challenges. She faced health issues while growing up, limiting her ability to interact with other kids.
“When I was in elementary school, I wasn’t able to play on the playground with other kids for fear of injuring myself,” recalls Miranda. “So a lot of times, the teachers were the ones I interacted with most often. The love and support they gave me throughout the years really made me want to be able to do that for other students in the area.”
In May 2023, Miranda joined NPRC. Focusing on accessibility and affordability, NPRC offers dual enrollment classes with local schools like Franklin Area High School. Through these programs, high school students can earn college credit as they work their way through high school.
Miranda’s role as an Educational Representative is deeply personal. “My goal was to kind of fill the shoes of the teachers who got me interested in earth and space sciences,” she shares, paying homage to her influential educators, including Eva Struthers, who was her science teacher at Rocky Grove High School. Struthers died in a motorcycle accident alongside Roy Sanner, the school’s athletic director.
“When I was a kid, the doctors didn’t expect me to live, but my teachers never stopped pushing me to be great,” said Miranda. “There was a time when I get sick again in college. I thought that was it for me, but I had a mentor in the astronomy club that wouldn’t let me give up. So, that’s kind of what I want to do in this area.”
Miranda’s work with NPRC is more than just a job; it’s a calling. “My job, really, is to not only help teach the students and let them get ahead with our dual enrollment program, but also to try to give some students in this area a super-affordable way to get an education.”
