Thomas Dauphin Brown of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on September 21st at the age of 85.

Tom was born in Franklin, PA to James Henry Brown and Sabina Ellen McDonnell.

He married Janet Ceal LeGrand of Franklin, PA in 1957; they had three children together.

He married Rachel Francesca Cordesman in 1974, who passed away in Arlington, VA in 1991.

Tom graduated from Franklin High School in 1955 and worked at the Franklin Refinery for eight months before enlisting in the US Navy in 1956.

He served on active duty and in the reserves until 1962, attaining the rank of Hospital Corpsman First Class.

He went on to obtain a BS in Geology from Tulsa University in 1962, an MS in Geology from Kansas University in 1964, and an MPA from Harvard University in 1972.

He worked as a Petroleum Geologist, drilling oil and gas wells in TX, LA, and AR before joining NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC where he held the positions of Manager for Information Technology and Director for Management and Budget in the Office of Commercial Programs.

While he worked for NASA, he also had his own business building houses in Arlington, VA.

He retired from NASA in 1998.

After his retirement, he served as Manager for Internet Services at a large information technology company in northern VA and taught and mentored students in the art of web design and animation at Anne Arundel Community College in MD in the evenings for a few years.

Tom spent much of his free time on the water.

He took his children waterskiing and fishing throughout their childhood.

He was certified in sailing and scuba diving.

He sailed the Grenadine Islands with his wife, Rachel, and took his children scuba diving in Mexico.

During his retirement, Tom was able to indulge in his passions for reading, traveling, and cooking.

He reveled in reading all kinds of books and always had three to five books beside his recliner.

His education and experience as a young geologist provided him with a wondrous view of the universe, and he continued to read geology books and observe the geology of the earth on his travels.

His love for travel in his later years brought him to Spain and Argentina where he attended Spanish language school and enjoyed learning about the different cultures.

He was also interested in exploring the past through ancestry and genealogy and spent a week with his three children visiting the ancestral homes of his grandparents in Castlebar, County Mayo, Ireland in 2017.

Tom was a “foodie” and loved to eat and cook gourmet meals.

During annual summer vacations and Thanksgiving reunions he would cook large meals for his children, grandchildren, and friends of the family.

He believed strongly in the importance of maintaining close relationships with family and friends and thought the influence of his mother and her vast Irish family was the major source of this belief.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his three younger brothers, James H. Brown, R. Michael Brown, and R. David Brown.

He is survived by his sister Therese Marshall (TC) and his four children, Derek Brown, Deirdre White, Jennifer Carter, and Gregory Ward, thirteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.

Tom will be buried in St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin next to his second wife Rachel, who is interred there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin on Saturday, October 14th at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VIA Health Partners (a Hospice organization) in Charlotte, NC at www.viagiving.org/donating “in honor of Thomas D. Brown.”

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://hartlefuneralhome.com/.

