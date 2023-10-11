UPDATE: Troopers Provide Additional Information on Indiana County Mass Shooting Investigation

WHITE TWP., Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team on Wednesday has provided an update regarding the ongoing investigation into a shooting that occurred on October 8 during a private party at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana County.

As the result of extensive, ongoing investigative work by numerous law enforcement agencies and the Troop A Major Case Team, investigators believe that a confrontation occurred inside the building between several individuals and that other uninvolved persons in attendance were inadvertently struck by gunfire.

Whether or not the involved individuals were invited guests to the party remains under investigation.

In an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, suspect information is currently being withheld as is the identity of the person or entity that rented the Chevy Chase Community Center.

Updated information pertaining to the known gunshot victims is as follows:

1. Jamar Montae Porterfield Herriot, Jr., 22, of Homestead, PA (deceased)

2. Male, 18, of Chicago, Illinois

3. Male, 18, of Arcadia, Florida

4. Male, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

5. Male, 19, of Braddock, Pennsylvania

6. Male, 22, of Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania

7. Female, 19, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

8. Female, 23, of Pennsylvania (unconfirmed hometown)

9. Female, 19, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Due to safety concerns, the names of the victims are currently being withheld.

The 18-year-old male of Chicago, Illinois was last reported to be in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

The remaining seven victims were last reported to be in stable condition or have since been treated and released.

As announced during a press conference on October 8 at Troop A, Indiana, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $10,000.00 for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible for this shooting.

In addition, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is also offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible for this shooting.

Authorities continue to encourage anyone who was present at the Chevy Chase Community Center at the time of this incident or anyone with information to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

