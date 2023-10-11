YMCA Turkey Trot 5K/10K and New Kids Fun Run Set for November 18

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA is excited to announce the return of the Turkey Trot 5K/10K on Saturday, November 18th, at the Samuel Justus Bike Trail in Oil City. This fun and family-friendly race is the perfect way to start your Thanksgiving.

The 5K and 10K races begin at 9:00 a.m. and feature door prizes and medals for age groups. All pre-registered participants will receive a long-sleeve race tee.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a first-time walker, the Turkey Trot is for you. The 5K and 10K course are paved, scenic and flat, for excellent walking conditions.

New this year, the Turkey Trot will also feature a Kids Fun Run! This race is open to children of up to age twelve who can walk or run a quarter mile. All Kids Fun Run participants will receive a medal and a race bib.

Gather your friends and family and join the YMCA for the Turkey Trot! It’s the perfect way to start the Thanksgiving season and support a great cause at the same time. Festive costumes, hats, and turkey day apparel are welcome and encouraged.

To register, please visit runsignup.com or HERE. Participants can also sign up at the YMCA.

Early registration is just $25.00 for the 5K walk/run and $35.00 for the 10K run. Register by November 5th to guarantee your spot and receive a long-sleeve race tee.

Race day registration is available for $30.00 for the 5K and $40.00 for the 10K, with limited race tees available while supplies last.

Race packets can be picked up on November 17th at the YMCA.

All proceeds from the race benefit the Scenic Rivers YMCA.

