7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, October 12, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 53. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then rain between 11pm and 2am, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
Rain likely before 8am, then a chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
