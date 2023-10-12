BREAKING NEWS: Crews Dispatched to Structure Fire on Corbett Street in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a Clarion Borough residence.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, for a structure fire at 958½ Corbett Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital EMS are on the scene.

Initial reports indicate a heater caught fire and flames traveled up the wall on the first floor of the residence.

Upon arrival, smoke was showing on the first floor.

All occupants have reportedly made it out of the residence safely; however, two cats remained inside the residence around the time the call came in. It’s unclear if the cats made it out of the building.

The scene remained active as of around 7:00 a.m.

