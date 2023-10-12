Charles M. Ditz, 86, of Warren, PA., and formerly of Fryburg, PA., died Tuesday morning, October 10, 2023, at Warren General Hospital, Warren, PA.

Charles was born September 29, 1937, in Fryburg, Clarion Co., PA.

He was the son of Charles P. and Leona E. Schill Ditz.

He attended St. Michael’s Catholic School, Fryburg, PA., for 8 years.

He graduated from Farmington High School, Class of 1955.

He enlisted with the U.S. Army on April 24, 1957, as a Private First Class, and was stationed in Germany and Lebronan.

He was honorably discharged on April 18, 1959.

Charles was employed with Warren Sand and Gravel for a year or so, and before that with the Pennsylvania State.

He was employed for 30 years with the former G.T.E. Sylvania as a laborer working in many different jobs, working his last in the wire plating department with gold, sodder… after his 8-hour day at Sylvania he would then work 4 hours at Whirley Car Wash, for 15 years.

Charles was involved in the Upper Allegheny Hot Stove League for his sons as manager/coach, for over 13 years in Sheffield, PA.

He was treasurer with the Sheffield Knights of Columbus and a member for 36 years.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church for 26 years, where he was an usher and groundskeeper with his sons for many years.

He was also a former member at St. Joseph R.C. Church for 18 years where he was a Eucharistic Minister and the past 3 years, he was a member with Holy Redeemer R.C. Church.

He was a volunteer for ministry to the Warren Manor Nursing Home patients.

Charles loved hunting, and wildlife especially feed the birds.

Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Catherine E. Reisinger Ditz, whom he married September 29, 1962, at St. Joseph Church, Lucinda, PA., 1 Daughter – Debra J. Ditz Graves (Denis) of Bradford, PA., John C. Ditz (Jackie) of Cedar Park, TX., Dale M. Ditz (Rosemary), Gary A. Ditz (Christine) all of Warren, PA., 3 Sisters – Jean E. Amato of Clarion, PA., Mary Lee O’Connell (William) of Fairport, N.Y., Barbara Huffman (Dennis) of Lucinda, PA., 5 Grandchildren – Jessica Graves Taylor (Jesse), Anthony Graves, all of Fairview, PA., Nicholas A. Ditz, Michael Hanks (Jana), Andrew Hanks (Kristy), all of Warren, PA., 6 Great Grandchildren – Jeremiah, Madison, Meredith and Drew Hanks, Josie and June Taylor.

Several nieces, and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Ditz, sister, Ann Beichner.

Family will receive friends at Holy Redeemer Church gathering space, 11 Russell Street, Warren, PA. on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 A.M A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Stephen Schreiber, Pastor, officiating.

Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of the Ascension at St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by members of the Clarendon/Sheffield V.F.W. and Warren American Legion Funeral Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Personnel.

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Sheffield Ecumenical Food Pantry, 18 Leather Street, Sheffield, PA. 16347 or American Diabetes Association, Attention: Individual Giving Department, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA. 15203.

E-mail condolences can be sent by visiting www.delewisfuneralhome.com.

The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. Warren, PA., has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.