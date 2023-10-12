 

Clarion Area Announces Homecoming Court

Thursday, October 12, 2023 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

clarion-area-homecomingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area Jr/Sr High School has announced its 2023 Homecoming Court.

This year’s Homecoming Court members include Taylor Alston and Kam Merrell, Gia Babington and Bryce Brinkley, Janiya Jones and Dawson Smail, Lauren Lerch and Brady Quinn, Delaney McNamara and Blaise Cunningham, and Ava Raymond and Owen Kriebel.

The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned on Friday, October 13, 2023, at halftime of the Central Clarion Wildcats vs. Dubois Beavers football game at Wiser Field.

The “Nightmare on Liberty Street” themed homecoming dance will take place on Saturday, October 14 at Clarion Area High School.


