Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Blondie Bars

You can make a thicker crust if desired!

Ingredients

1-1/3 cups graham cracker crumbs, divided

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons melted butter, divided



3 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, divided2/3 cup butter, softened1 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided2 large eggs, room temperature1 large egg white, room temperature3 tablespoons Key lime juice4-1/2 teaspoons grated Key lime zest1 cup all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon salt, divided1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Frosting:

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Key lime slices, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment, letting ends extend up sides. Combine 1 cup cracker crumbs, 1/3 cup melted butter, and 3 tablespoons brown sugar; press onto the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-For blondie layer, in a large bowl, cream softened butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs, egg white, and lime juice and zest. In a small bowl, mix flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture, mixing well.

-Spread over crust. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes (do not overbake). Cool completely in a pan on a wire rack.

-For the streusel, combine the remaining 1/3 cup cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1/8 teaspoon salt, along with the vanilla and cinnamon, until crumbly. Reserve 1/2 cup for topping.

-In a large bowl, combine the 5 frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup streusel. Spread over bars. Sprinkle with reserved topping. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before cutting. Lifting with the parchment, remove it from the pan. Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If desired, garnish with sliced Key limes.

