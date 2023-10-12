 

Connell Maxwell Stitt

Thursday, October 12, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6W0JeJiT11d5 (1)Connell Maxwell Stitt, 84, of Emlenton passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Born February 9, 1939, in Cherry Run, Connell was the son of the late Jewell and Ruth Stitt.

Connell worked at Sharon Steel.

He enjoyed gardening, country music, hanging out with friends and tinkering in the garage, spending time with his special buddies Ryott, Chris and Michelle Peterson and loved restoring vehicles.

Connell was a member of the Rimersburg VFW and the American Legion Post 720 in Knox.

Connell is survived by his children Rick Stitt of Emlenton, Randy Stitt of Knox, Tracy Phillips of Knox, Jolene McHenry of Lucinda and Connell Patrick Stitt of Callensburg and numerous grandchildren.

Along with his parents Connell was preceded in death by his son Jeff Stitt.

Family will welcome friends at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


