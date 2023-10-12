Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Vehicle Near Corsica

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have released new details surrounding a September 3 incident in which a drunk driver crashed a stolen vehicle in Jefferson County.

According to a release issued on October 11 by DuBois-based State Police, the incident happened on September 3 around 3:20 a.m. when Stephen G. Shimmel, 45, of Bellefonte, Pa., crashed a stolen 2009 Chevrolet Impala while traveling west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 73.7.

Police say the vehicle traveled across both lanes and entered the ditch off the right side of the roadway before rolling onto its driver side.

Shimmel was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Shimmel was determined to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

The owners of the vehicle are listed as a 74-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, both of Bellefonte.

Shimmel was arraigned before District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak on September 3 around Noon.

He faces the following charges:

Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Resist Arrest/other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Obstruct Admin Law/other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

Careless Driving, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Fail to Notify Change in Address, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Fail to Keep Right, Summary

Fail to Carry License, Summary

Shimmel was placed in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $30,000.00 cash bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on November 11 before Judge Bazylak.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.