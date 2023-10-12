Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Matric Group has openings for multiple positions.

We are an award-winning contract electronics manufacturer with over 50 years in the business and a great team of people who comprise our workforce. We offer products and services in Engineering, PCB Assembly, and Aftermarket products to support diverse markets.

We are currently offering the following positions:

Analyst – Inventory Control: The Analyst will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. They will work to increase customer engagement by supporting current and prospective customers by demonstrating dedication to quality, quantity, and safety.

Assembly Technician: The Assembly Tech I will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. They will work to increase customer engagement by supporting current and prospective customers by demonstrating dedication to quality, quantity, and safety.

The Assembly Tech I will perform various duties to receive, disburse, assemble, and/or visually inspect electronic components and products. May also package items for shipment and perform cycle counting in the warehouse.

Business Development Engineer (Outside Sales): The Business Development Engineer will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. The Business Development Engineer will perform a variety of sales and quoting duties to drive the sales for the company’s growth. They will maintain and grow relationships and provide superior customer service to ensure repeat business and customer satisfaction.

Customer Service Technical Representative: The Customer Service Technical Representative role is to support Dynamic by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. They will support the company’s business goals and perform functions necessary to maintain normal sales, customer service, and administrative support activities.

Director of Aftermarket Services: The Director of Aftermarket Services is responsible for the incoming service and repair business generated at Matric. It entails supervising technical and non-technical people and interfacing with various internal management and non-management positions, external field personnel, and end-customer representatives.

Electronic Technician: The Electronic Technician I will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. They will work to increase customer engagement by supporting current and prospective customers by demonstrating dedication to quality, quantity, and safety. The Electronic Technician I will perform various technical support duties to support the manufacturing operation. Duties include maintaining, testing, and repairing electrical/electronic systems and components.

Machine Technician: The Machine Technician will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties. The Machine Technicians will provide technical and hands-on support to the manufacturing operation. The Machine Technician will be responsible for operating, troubleshooting, maintenance, safety, and preventative maintenance to support the facility’s and its equipment’s continuous operation.

Maintenance Technician: The Maintenance Technician I will be responsible for basic programming, troubleshooting, maintenance, safety, and preventative maintenance to support the continuous operation of the facility and its equipment.

Power Electronics Design Engineer: The Engineer will support Matric by understanding internal and external customer needs and their respective job duties. The Engineer will support operations and external customers with technical and hands-on training and experience.

The Engineer will manage and develop product designs or manufacturing processes for Matric or external customers to ensure that technical interfaces with our external and internal customers during the product development design, prototype build, and manufacturing stages are maintained with professionalism and responsiveness. To implement, in a coordinated fashion, compliance with quality standards. To promote and participate in a team approach to accomplish the above within the Engineering Department and in conjunction with other departments at Matric.

BENEFITS:

Competitive Wages

Flexible Schedules

Full Benefits include Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance

Company-paid life insurance, short-term disability, and long-term disability

Tuition Reimbursement Program

Matching 401(k) Plan

and more…

Join the #MATRICTEAM!

Apply at https://matric.applicantpro.com/jobs/.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.