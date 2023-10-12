 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Thursday, October 12, 2023 @ 11:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Pathways Adolescent Center has multiple positions available.

Pathways is Hiring for the following positions:

Director

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • 4 Years Experience working with at-risk youth
  • $65,000/year

Coordinator

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • 2 Years Experience working with at-risk youth
  • $55,000/year

Direct Care Supervisor

  • Minimum 60 College Credits
  • 2 Years Experience working with at-risk youth
  • $25.00/hour

Direct Care Staff

  • $20.00/hour

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age to apply.

Clearances and background checks will be performed.

They offer excellent benefits following a 60-day probationary period which include: Medical, Prescription, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, as well as, 401k, 401k Match, Paid Vacations, Paid Holidays, and Paid Sick Leave.

If interested, please drop off or mail in your resume to:

Pathways Adolescent Center
370 Seneca Street
Oil City, PA 16301

EOE.


