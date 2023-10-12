GAME OF WILLS: Redbank Valley and Port Allegany Features Battle of Conflicting Styles

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Gators want to gobble up clock.

The Bulldogs want to get out and sprint.

It’s going to be a battle of wills when Port Allegany travels to Redbank Valley on Friday night in a football game that will likely decide the Region 2 championship in District 9.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley receivers Mason Clouse, left, and Ashton George celebrate after a touchdown against Union/A-C Valley/photo by Madison McFarland)

The victor will largely hinge on which team can impose theirs on the other.

“I’ve never seen a team have the ability to shorten games the way they do,” said Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold. “That’s why getting a lead is so vital for us, to jump on them and try to get a two-score lead, whether it’s nine points or 16.”

Meanwhile, Port Allegany (6-1, 5-0) would very much like to keep the ball out of the hands of Bulldog sophomore quarterback Braylon Wagner and his slew of weapons that can score touchdowns in a hurry.



Redbank Valley (7-0, 5-0) is averaging 54.5 points per game this season.

“I think it’s obviously going to a game of conflicting styles,” said Gator coach Justin Bienkowski. “We don’t want to try to play their style and they sure don’t want to try to play ours.”

Port Allegany, the defending District 9 Class A champion and preseason favorite to repeat, is 6-1 heading into the game, the only loss coming to undefeated Class 2A juggernaut Central Clarion, 57-6.

The Gators are outscoring their other six opponents 246-20 with three shutouts.

A lot was made of Port Allegany losing its “Big Three” of Drew Evens, Noah Archer and Blaine Moses to graduation. But the line returned, as well as other key — and younger — members of that district championship team a year ago.

The “Big Three’s” replacements — Nick Wilfong, Aiden Bliss and Peyton Stiles — have not disappointed.

Wilfong, a sophomore, has been efficient, completing 38-of-61 passes for 664 yards and eight touchdowns. Bliss, another sophomore, has gained 609 yards on 80 carries with 12 touchdowns. And Stiles, a senior, leads the team with 786 yards rushing and 242 yards receiving with a combined 12 TDs.

“They’ve been phenomenal,” Bienkowski said. “I can’t say enough about Aiden Bliss, a 10th grader who played wide receiver for us and then he got hurt and came back in the district championship last year. He was a huge contributor on the defensive side of the ball and now he’s carrying the rock next to Peyton Stiles.

“Our youth has continued to grow and catch up to our experience.”

Redbank Valley also has some youth, especially at quarterback in sophomore Braylon Wagner, who is playing well beyond his years.

Wagner got his first varsity start last season against Port Allegany in an 8-7 loss.

This year, Wagner is putting up big numbers. He tied a school record last week in a win over Kane with seven touchdown passes and has 28 on the season to just two interceptions.

He’s completing 75% of his passes for 1,768 yards.

Wagner is also a dangerous runner, gaining 266 yards with a team-leading seven TDs on the ground.

“They’re athletic and very fast,” Bienkowski said of the Bulldogs’ offensive weapons. “If they force us into that type of game, it’s going to be a very long bus ride home.

“They’re trying to spread the field vertically and they’re not shy about running the football either,” he added. “I mean, they run those jet sweeps, which I know is a pass, but it’s really a run, and it’s a staple of their offense. Our edge defenders need to be on their game.”

Gold said his defense needs to be on their game, too.

They need to get Port’s offense off the field.

“We gotta do a really good job of starting fast, which means if we get a chance to start the football game with the ball, we really have to take that first drive with importance and try to jump up,” Gold said. “You always say you can’t afford to fall behind, but we have the mindset that we can’t really stay even with them, because we can’t allow the to sit on the ball and eat clock.”

Redbank can score pretty much from anywhere on the field because of a foursome of dangerous receivers.

Senior Mason Clouse leads the quartet with 36 receptions for 661 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior Ashton Kahle has 24 catches for 448 yards. Ashton George, another tall receiver in the mold of Clouse, is a threat in the red zone with 19 catches for 369 yards and seven scores. And Rylan Rupp, who had a 65-yard touchdown last week, has 16 grabs for 243 yards and three TDs.

None of that matters if Port Allegany can just play keep-away.

“We want to put our product on the stage,” Bienkowski said. “Redbank wants to put their product on the stage, and you know, let the best team win.”



