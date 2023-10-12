Local Man Accused of Breaking Into Emlenton Structures with Juvenile

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of breaking into structures with a juvenile in Emlenton Borough on two separate occasions.

Court documents indicate the Emlenton Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Patrick J. Davis, of Emlenton, on Tuesday, October 10, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Judge Lowrey’s office on October 10, 2023, Officer Michael Mills, of the Emlenton Police Department, received a handwritten note on August 28 at 5:00 p.m. from the borough secretary who reported a break-in and property damage at a property on Hill Street by an adult and child. The property owner is a known male of Emlenton, Venango County.

At 6:00 p.m. on August 28, Officer Mills arrived at the residence on Hill Street and found the front left door was slightly ajar. At a closer look, the door frame had been knocked down with the nails being exposed. After looking at the front of the house, Officer Mills observed an individual in the garage next door. The known male stated that he observed a possible teenager from the third-story window, breaking out the glass of the window. The teen was described as a white male approximately 5’7” with a shaved head. The adult was a white male, possibly in his 30s, with short hair and approximately 5’7” tall, according to the complaint.

On September 5, another known male called to report he had photos of two individuals exiting the residence at the above-described location at approximately 2:15 p.m. on August 27. The known male then arrived at the station to give a written statement of what he observed on August 27 and turned over photos of the individuals. Officer Mills was able to identify the one individual as a known juvenile male, the complaint states.

Officer Mills Interviews Known Juvenile

On September 13, Officer Mills interviewed the juvenile at his residence in reference to the break-in and property damage that occurred on Hill Street on August 27. The juvenile was identified from a photo taken of him exiting the residence on the date of the incident. The juvenile was mirandized with his mother present. During the interview, the juvenile stated that Patrick Davis used a screwdriver to attempt to enter the residence, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the juvenile stated the two pushed open the door and entered, and they were “exploring.” The juvenile mentioned he watched a YouTube clip where others did the same. At first, the juvenile stated Davis threw a piece of wood out of an open window while inside the residence. Later in the interview, the juvenile added that he and Davis broke out windows from inside the residence. The juveniles said they did not take anything from the residence.

The juvenile explained he had more information relating to another break-in that occurred. He stated Davis had told him that he had broken into the old red church on Main Street. The juvenile indicated he went to the old church, and the door was slightly opened. He also reported that he went inside the building, and while inside, he observed broken glass and noticed a foul odor. The victim also stated that he broke a bowl, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, the juvenile reported that he and Davis went into the white church on Hill Street in Emlenton. He did not know exactly what day, but it was around 3:00 p.m. The juvenile stated he turned the doorknob and entered the building. While in the building, the juvenile stated he touched the fire extinguisher and sprayed it out the door and outside. The juvenile said Davis then took the fire extinguisher and sprayed it inside the building. He also reported that he broke two bowls and a glass plate and that they opened the refrigerator, and Davis grabbed a bottle of wine. The juvenile claimed Davis dropped the wine bottle, and it busted.

Officer Mills Interviews Patrick Davis

The complaint states that on September 18, Officer Mills interviewed Davis in reference to several break-ins that had occurred in Emlenton. Davis was given his Miranda Rights in front of his grandfather. Davis’ grandfather was present during the entire interview in which Davis admitted to entering the residence on Hill Street. He stated he only entered the residence and looked around. Davis reported the juvenile busted the door open to enter the residence and that the juvenile told him to throw something through the windows. Davis reported the juvenile busted the windows out of the residence.

Davis then explained that he and the juvenile entered the red church on Main Street in Emlenton. He stated both individuals entered the white house beside the red church and that the juvenile retrieved a crowbar from the white house and used it to break into the red church. Once inside, Davis stated the juvenile threw things at the walls and windows. Davis also reported that the juvenile threw a bottle through one of the windows. Davis then stated that he defecated in the bathroom while inside the building. He then reported that the juvenile broke plates and vases, according to the complaint.

During the interview, Davis’ grandfather made reference to the boys being chased near the garage area behind the Crawford Center, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Davis also reported that he and the juvenile entered the white church on Hill Street. He said that the juvenile turned the knob to the door, and they both entered the church. Davis stated that both individuals sprayed the fire extinguishers inside the church. Davis then claimed that the juvenile opened the refrigerator, removed an alcohol bottle, and smashed the bottle off the floor. In addition, Davis reported the juvenile opened sanitizer bottles and dumped the contents on the floor.

Davis was charged with the following offenses in the first case:

Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief-Another Pecuniary Loss, Misdemeanor 2

In the second case, Davis faces with the following offenses:

Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief-Another Pecuniary Loss, Summary

He is currently awaiting preliminary hearings.

Criminal charges have not been filed against the known juvenile.

