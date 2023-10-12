Ready to Roll: County Prepared for November 7th General Election

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With less than four weeks left until the November 7th general election, Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning reviewed the readiness of the elections and voter registration department.

(Pictured above: Elections and Voter Registration Coordinators Laura O’Neil and Bobby Wilk are preparing for up to 23,000 ballots on November 7th.)

Elections and Voter Registration Coordinators Laura O’Neil and Bobby Wilk reviewed election preparations during the commissioner’s work session.

Clarion County has approximately 23,000 registered voters and 1,500 requested mail-in ballots.

Last week, our election equipment representative Dominion and Texas Equipment came to ensure we are all ready for the election in November. The equipment is tested and ready.

“Our next step is to get mail-in and absentee ballots mailed out,” O’Neill said. “We’re hoping to get those mailed out either by the end of this week or next week – but soon. We’ve had approximately 1,500 applications for both absentee and mail-in ballots. About a hundred of those are absentee. The rest are mail-in.”

Sample ballots are available for review on the county website at https://cms9files.revize.com/clarioncountypa/Document%20Center/Department/Election/Sample%20Ballots%20Nov.%202023.pdf,

The deadline for applying for mail-in or absentee ballot is October 31st. And, the deadline for making any changes to your voter registration is October 23rd.

Interim Director Cindy L. Callihan is on part-time status, but both O’Neill and Wilk said they could always need more poll workers.

“We’re doing pretty well, but you know, we’d be glad to have two more people on board if anyone’s interested,” Wilk said. “There is a form that can be filled out on the county website. Poll workers receive between $145 and $160 daily, depending on the position. They also get paid $25 if they come in for training.”

Poll workers also get mileage, donuts, cookies, and coffee.

“We try to keep our poll workers happy,” O’Neil added.

If you were mailed a ballot at the last election, you’re automatically on this time.

If you’re a permanent mail-in, and you put in your application in the spring, you will also receive one in the fall, but that’s only if you’re a permanent mail-in voter.

Asked if they saw a lot of switching of parties this year, O’Neil and Wilk acknowledged some party changes, but they’re not all changing to one party. It’s been a lot of back and forth–Independent, Republican, and Democrat–but a decent number of party changes throughout the year.

The number of new voters fluctuates a lot, and they said they would get a bunch of new registrations and then a bunch of people transferring from other counties. It’s not a huge surge of new registrations to the county because some people are transferring to other counties.

The possibility of write-ins is always there, usually for some down-ballot positions such as borough council or township supervisor. This year there is even one announced write-in candidate for Clarion County Commissioner.

“Somebody can come to the office, and we have a report they can fill out saying that they want to be a write-in candidate,” Wilk said. “We have their name and how it’s spelled, details about them as a candidate, as a write-in. It’s up to them how they want to run their campaign for the most part. Of course, some rules apply to all candidates. We have the papers on file in the office; a handful have asked, not a huge number.”

“I would say, as far as successful write-ins from the primary, maybe 12 positions with new names are on the ballot now,” O’Neil said. “There also have been positions that have gone vacant since the primary that were filled by the political parties.”

