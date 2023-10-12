Clarion Organizations Come Together for Multi-Phasic Blood Screening Event
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Hospital Foundation, Clarion Rotary, and Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. have partnered to organize a multi-phasic blood screening to support a “preventative medicine” approach to health and wellness.
The event will be held on November 4, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Independence Health System Health & Wellness Center at 330 North Point Drive, Clarion, PA.
The Multi-phasic Blood Screening includes 33 different tests for $75. There are also 3 optional tests available at $25/test. A 12-hour fast is recommended for testing. The screening is not covered by Medicare or other insurance. Prepayment is available only by credit card and check (no cash will be accepted). Final lab results will then be sent to the participant’s designated physician.
Participants will also have access to their results through the Independence Health System patient portal. To register for this event call, 833-602-CARE(2773).
Independence Health System sponsors this event, and both Clarion Rotary and Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. provide volunteers to support the employees from the health system. The Multi-phasic event is typically held bi-annually. More than 500 community members participated in the last two Multi-phasic events. Health screenings can save lives. Don’t miss this great opportunity to take charge of your health!
A portion of the proceeds help the Clarion Rotary Club provide leadership and scholarship opportunities for area high school youth. Rotary’s mission provides service to others while promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
The mission of the Clarion Hospital Foundation, part of the Independence Health System, is to raise funds and general awareness for Clarion Hospital projects and services that support and improve quality healthcare, education, and overall community wellness at Clarion Hospital and surrounding areas.
