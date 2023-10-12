Denny Haag Celebrates 50 Years at Matric Group
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – It’s a rare honor to still count your first employee among your current employees. Matric has seen numerous changes as the business has grown and flourished, and Denny Haag has seen them all.
Denny’s path to his lifelong career at Matric was sparked by a single decision in high school. The job opportunity came to him through his former Vo-Tech teacher, and he started at Matric Limited on July 23, 1973.
Denny has held several positions during his years at Matric. He started as an assembler in a department that had no name or number. From there, he became Supervisor for the Cable Repair (now Cable Builds) Department.
Thanks to his experience, he has become a mentor to others as well. Denny’s advice to those entering the workforce today is, “Learn to build quality products. Be productive. Learn as much as you can. And if you don’t know the answer… just ask.”
Denny is married to Mary Jo and has been since 1974. They live in Clintonville and have four grown children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandsons, with a third great-grandchild on the way. Denny and Mary Jo enjoy spending time with family and also visiting antique stores and flea markets.
Thank you, Denny, for saying yes and helping build Matric into the successful business it is today.
Congratulations on 50 years!
To learn more about the career opportunities offered at Matric please visit: www.matric.com/careers
Matric Group is located at 2099 Hill City Road, Seneca, PA 16346.
