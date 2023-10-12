Patton Financial Advising: Managing Medicare Out of Pocket Costs
Medicare covers only 60% of total health-care costs for Americans age 65 and older.(1) Deductibles, copays, coinsurance, and payments for services not covered by Medicare can result in substantial out-of-pocket expenses. And there is no annual or lifetime out-of-pocket limit.
Whether you are already enrolled in Medicare or planning to enroll in the future, you may want to consider two options to help manage out-of-pocket costs: Medigap and Medicare Advantage. Both are offered by private insurance companies approved and regulated by Medicare. They are mutually exclusive — you cannot be covered by both — but either might provide more stability to your health-care spending in retirement.
Supplemental Insurance
Medigap supplements coverage under Original Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance), and you must be enrolled in Part A and Part B in order to buy a Medigap policy. These policies pay nearly all or a percentage of Medicare out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. Some plans may pay for services not covered by Medicare, such as emergency medical care outside the United States (up to plan limits), but they generally do not cover long-term care, vision or dental care, hearing aids, or private-duty nursing. New Medigap policies do not cover prescription drugs, so you must enroll in Medicare Part D if you want prescription drug coverage.
