 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Seize $21M in Prohibited Drugs in Third Quarter of 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

shutterstock_736275154HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) seized approximately $21.2 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs during the third quarter of 2023.

Troopers from July 1 to September 30 seized 318 pounds of cocaine, 183 pounds of methamphetamines, 141 pounds of fentanyl, 8 pounds of heroin, 2,175 pounds of processed marijuana, and 62,597 pills of assorted narcotics.

The PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescription medication in the third quarter of 2023 as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Screenshot at Oct 12 07-14-27

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.