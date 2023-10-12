 

Stephen David Slocum

Thursday, October 12, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-XORRBEiwAgKMk (1)Stephen David Slocum, 76, of Prosperity, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at his home.

Born on January 24, 1947, in Titusville, PA, he was the son of the late Burdette and Nina Maxine Loll Slocum.

He was a Navy veteran.

Mr. Slocum operated Sloahaul Trucking and retired as the owner of the Pump House Pub.

After moving to Prosperity he worked for several years at Komatsu.

He is survived by his wife, Ronda Hockman Slocum; three step-sons, three step-daughters and a number of step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held in Titusville, PA.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.mcswain-evans.com/.


