7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain. High near 51. East wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday Night
Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 42. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
A chance of rain before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Scattered showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
