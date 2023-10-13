 

Amy Joan Kline

Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QDO7Nz9tVLqIB (1)Amy Joan Kline, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Joan was born on July 6, 1930 in Pleasantville, PA, a daughter of the late Dewey and Leta Sanford Meabon.

She was married to Bruce E. Kline on September 21, 1951 in Titusville.

He preceded her in death on February 13, 2015.

Joan had attended the Plumer Elementary School and was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1948.

She was also a graduate of the Ora Jean Beauty Academy in Erie.

Following her graduation from High School, she had worked at the former W.T. Grant Co. in Titusville; worked as a beautician for Tim Cavanaugh at the Chic Shop; and was also a teller for 11 years at the former Pennbank in Titusville.

She was a member of the Titusville First Methodist Church and while living in Meadville had attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Conneaut Lake.

She was a member of the Lake Gibson United Methodist Church Choir in Florida for 10 years; a member of the choir at Titusville First Methodist Church; and a member of the Women’s Society of Church Choirs.

She was past matron of the former Acacia Chapter No. 30 O.E.S and a member of the Golden Crown Chapter Chapter No. 44 in Meadville.

Joan enjoyed working outside, gardening, reading, cooking, baking, traveling and being with her family and grandchildren.

Joan is survived by three sons, Stephen (Karen) Kline of Pottstown, Duane (Cindi) Kline of Hydetown, and Alan (Nancy) Kline of Tampa, FL; 7 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; a brother, Harold (Betty) Meabon of Sun City, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elisa Marie Kline; a daughter-in-law, Lorraine Colantino Kline; and three sisters, Eleanor Dyke, Evalyn Haines, and Winifred Carter.

Friends may attend a memorial service at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Titusville First Methodist Church 302 W. Walnut St. Titusville, PA with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

