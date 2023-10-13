Autumn Leaf Festival Organizers Release Results of 2023 Tractor Show

CLARION, Pa. — The conclusion of the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival may have ended with a rainy day, but there were still 68 tractors lined up on Main Street.

(Waylon Boozer, 1951 to 1959 – 2nd place. 1951 ford 8n. Photo courtesy Charles Boozer.)

There were tractors of all shapes, sizes, and brands ranging from green to red—and even a purple and yellow tractor was in the mix.

Here are the results from the 2023 LandPro Equipment Tractor Show:

Best of Show

Robert Henry, 1971 International Harvester 1466

Best Allis Chalmers:

1st Place – Louis Zacherl of Lucinda, 1957 Allis Chalmers wD45

2nd Place – Jason Krecota, 1951 Allis Chalmers WD

Best John Deere:

1st Place – Gene Lerch of Clarion, 1598 John Deere 520

2nd Place – Tom Allison, 1938 John Deere G

Best Ford:

1st Place – Walt Shattenberg, 1956 Ford 860

2nd Place – Clayton Liston of Crown, 1952 Ford 8N

Best Case:

1st Place – AJ Custer, 1949 Case SC

Best International:

1st Place – Ethan Champion, 1953 Farmall M

2nd Place – Matt Musser, 1948 Farmall C

Best Minneapolis Moline:

1st Place – Larry Smeltzer of Kittanning, 1968 Minneapolis Moline Town and Country

1900-1939:

1st Place – John Alsdorf of Cochranton, 1936 Farmall F12

2nd Place – Ray and Bonnie Cupples, 1928 Hit and Miss

1940-1950:

1st Place – David DeFoor of Punxsutawney, 1941 John Deere H

2nd Place – Bill Hall, 1949 Ford 8N

1951-1959:

1st Place – Miles Heterick

2nd Place – Waylon Boozer

1960-1969:

1st Place – Liam Smith, 1964 Springfield 64A

2nd Place – Andrew Custer, 1961 Farmall 560

1970-1986:

1st Place – Jacob Stauffer, 1971 John Deere 140

2nd Place – Bob Renninger of Guys Mills, 1977 Cub Lo-Boy

Best Field Dress:

1st Place – David Hartzfeld, 1950 Farmall Cub

Best Garden Tractor:

1st Place – Terry Miller of Sligo, 1974 Cub Cadet 149

2nd Place – Cory Hilliard, 1987 John Deere 318

Best Hit and Miss:

1st Place – Richard Dechant of Corsica, 1929 John Deere 1 ½ Horsepower

Youth Best of Show:

1st Place – Jacob Defoor, 1974 John Deere 140

Best Display:

1st Place – Russell Sheasley, Red Wing Engines

Best Large Engine:

1st Place – Jacob Zacherl, 1943 John Deere Power Unit

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.