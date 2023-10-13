Dr. Charles Marlin Honored in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundation, honored Dr. Charles Marlin with a citation from Clarion County and a Proclamation from Clarion Borough.

(PHOTO: Dr. Charles Marlin with Clarion Mayor Jennifer Fulmer-Vinson, Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan, and longtime colleague, Janice Horn.)

As a director of Bridge Builders Community Foundations, Dr. Marlin played a crucial role in establishing the Clarion County Community Foundation in 2007 among his many other accomplishments.

Both the Citation and the Proclamation recognized Dr. Marlin as follows:

Dr. Charles Marlin was a driving force of the creation of the Clarion County Community Foundation in 2007;

Dr. Marlin was a long-standing member of Bridge Builders Community Foundations’ Board of Directors;

As a member of that Board he was instrumental in expanding the organization’s mission to multiple counties;

He was an exemplary leader in the establishment and distribution of a wide range of scholarships to assist Clarion County students in their pursuit of higher education;

Throughout these efforts he has shown his commitment to his community through philanthropy and service.

A small reception was held with Dr. Charles Marlin’s friends and colleagues in attendance.

