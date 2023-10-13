Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Breakfast Wraps

With just a minute in the microwave, breakfast is ready!

Ingredients

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons 2% milk



1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon canola oil1 cup shredded cheddar cheese3/4 cup diced fully cooked ham4 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed

Directions

-In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil. Add egg mixture; cook and stir over medium heat until eggs are completely set. Stir in cheese and ham.

-Spoon egg mixture down the center of each tortilla; roll up.

-Pizza Breakfast Wraps: Prepare recipe as directed, replacing cheddar cheese and ham with mozzarella cheese and cooked sausage. Serve with warm marinara sauce on the side.

-Pulled Pork Breakfast Wraps: Prepare recipe as directed, replacing cheddar cheese and ham with smoked Gouda cheese and precooked pulled pork. Serve with warm barbecue sauce on the side.

