Doris R. Miller, 88, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at the Wexford Healthcare Center.

Born on April 7, 1935 in Woodbine, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Dorothy (Tauberschmidt) Sitterley.

On May 12, 1973 she married Edward Miller, Sr.

He preceded her in death on June 20, 2002.

Doris was a former member of the Seneca United Methodist Church and was a faithful Christian who loved her Lord God and Savior.

In her younger years, she taught Sunday School.

She was also a crossing guard in Franklin for many years and worked at the Hills and Ames department stores.

She loved her children and grandchildren; she also loved her pug, Smokie.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Benjamin Wiggins and his wife, Jill, of Roebling, New Jersey; Steve Wiggins and his wife, Kay, of Hellertown, Pennsylvania; Dale Wiggins and his wife, Laura, of Pittsburgh; and Edward Miller, Jr. of Niles, Ohio.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kietra Wiggins of Hellertown, Pennsylvania; Hope Miller and her husband, Derek, of Oak Harbor, Washington; Chase Miller of Niles, Ohio.

Her sister-in-law, Pearl Sitterley of Jamestown, New York, also survives her.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Benjamin W. Wiggins, and brothers Harold, Melvin, Ernie, and Kenny Sitterley.

Friends and family are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 10:00 am until noon.

Funeral services for Doris will start immediately after the visitation at noon on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Burkholder officiating.

Doris will be laid to rest in Rockland Cemetery.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of charitable contributions to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please make the donation in memory of Doris R. Miller.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Doris’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

