Hearing Rescheduled for Clarion Woman Accused of Receiving Cash Assistance Fraudulently

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion woman accused of receiving fraudulent cash assistance through the state has been rescheduled.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 41-year-old Alicia Kay Troup, of Clarion, that was scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, has been continued and will resume with District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

She faces the following charge:

Fraud Obtain Foodstamps/Assistance, Felony 3

She is currently free after being released on her own recognizance.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General (OSIG), on December 27, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) became aware that Alicia Troup was receiving unemployment compensation. This discovery came via an Income Eligibility Verification System (IEVS) wage hit. The case was then forwarded to The OSIG for further investigation.

Special Agent Emily Pollock verified through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry that during the period of February 1, 2022, through February 18, 2023, Troup was receiving unemployment compensation, the complaint indicates.

Agent Pollock verified through DHS databases and an interview with a DHS Clarion County Income Maintenance Caseworker (IMCW) that during the period of February 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, Troup was authorized to receive and accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and during the 2022-2023 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season, Troup was authorized to receive and accepted LIHEAP benefits, the complaint notes.

Troup received these benefits after completing a COMPASS (a benefits application) on June 28, 2021, according to the complaint.

Agent Pollock verified through OHS (Occupation Health and Safety) databases and an interview with an OHS Clarion County IMCW that Troup failed to report her income from unemployment compensation on a COMPASS for SNAP signed and dated May 23, 2022, the complaint states.

In addition, Agent Pollock verified through OHS databases and an interview with an OHS Clarion County IMCW that on a COMPASS for LIHEAP signed and dated May 23, 2022, Troup failed to report her income from unemployment compensation, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes that Agent Pollock verified through OHS databases and an interview with an OHS Clarion County IMCW that on a COMPASS HSEA1 signed and dated October 03, 2022, Troup failed to report her income from unemployment compensation. Agent Pollock verified through OHS databases and an interview with an OHS Clarion County IMCW that on a COMPASS HSEA1 signed and dated November 14, 2022, Troup failed to report her income from unemployment compensation.

According to the complaint, Troup’s signature on these above documents indicates her awareness of her reporting responsibilities, which require her to report all employment and income in the household.

The complaint states that Agent Pollock verified through OHS databases, certified SNAP benefit transcripts and LIHEAP transcripts, and an interview with an OHS Clarion County IMCW that Troup fraudulently received $2,001.00 in SNAP benefits during the period of February 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, and $1,450.00 in LIHEAP benefits during the period of the 2022-2023 LIHEAP season (November 2, 2022 through April 28, 2023).

The complaint notes that Troup would have not been eligible for these benefits if she had reported her income from unemployment compensation to OHS.

Troup was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, in front of Judge Schill.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.