The wild world of professional wrestling lost a passionate, lifelong fan, when on October 6, 2023, Jason Michael Sardi lost his battle against the still undefeated Father Time.

He will live on in the hearts of his longtime love, Jennifer Monroe of Charlotte, NC, their kitten children, Pixie and Pony Boy, his beloved parents Elaine M. Sardi (née Etzel), and Michael J. Sardi of Durham, NC, his brother Justin J. Sardi of Miami Beach, FL, and an enormous array of treasured family spread across the country.

He adored his many friends who shared in nefarious adventures through the years, and who appreciated his wry sense of humor, kind-hearted nature, and courageous spirit.

He will continue to rally for the Pittsburgh Steelers from above.

Jason was a graduate of Clarion University, was widely known for his brilliant sense of humor, incredible work ethic, and his rare insight on the Philosophy of Life.

He was a writer, penning his own obituary, as follows:

One rarely, if ever, knows if they left too early, or too late, or in the ideal, at just the right time.

There is probably never a right time for those that loved and knew the one they just lost.

He leaves behind many who loved him, some who did not think much of him, and a whole lot of folks who had no clue who that chap was.

In his waking hours, he enjoyed the written word, working out, walking more than Moses, and inexpensive light beer at his humble abode, or a local dive bar.

He also enjoyed strolls along the beach, Comedy Central roasts and re-watching hair-raising movies to calm down after a busy day.

He absolutely adored animals, wasn’t a grand fan of humans, and will let you know if he gets to the bottom of this whole afterlife thing.

Mr. Sardi, while rarely attending church, firmly believed in a higher power and was quite sure he wasn’t it.

As far as proof … he is dead … if he was God, he probably would have survived this whole ordeal.

I won’t ask you to not be sad.

I won’t ask you not to grieve.

I won’t ask you not to write ‘my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family’ … but maybe come up with something a bit more original and genuine on that one.

What I will ask you is to take this as a reminder … every day is not a given.

Love more than you loathe, learn more than you yearn, forgive more than you forget.

As far as me, I had a pretty good life.

I would have stuck around longer, but this wasn’t a bald spot on my head – it was a halo.

It was time for me to go as well.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, Jason would encourage donations to Safe Haven for Cats in Raleigh, NC and St. Judes for Children.

A Celebration of Life for family will be announced in the near future.

