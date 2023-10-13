John C. Street, 74, of Shippenville passed away at home on October 11, 2023 with his loving wife at his side.

Born July 8, 1949, John was the son of the late John and Ruth Keppel Street.

John graduated from Kane High School.

He had a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism from Point Park College and a Masters Degree in Higher Education Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

John was the first Director of Economic Development in Clarion County, a role he held for 17 years.

He was recognized with the award for Rural Community Assistance National Action Award and the Leadership in Economic Development Award.

On May 23, 1987, John married Kathy Cobler who survives.

Also surviving are his brother Edward (Karen) Street of Davis, CA, mother and father in law Sandra and Jerry Cobler of Knox, brothers in law Stephen Cobler and David (Sherry) Cobler of Knox, nephews Peter (Lauren) Street of New Mexico, Christopher Cobler of Knox and a niece Sonja Street of Oregon.

John enlisted in the United States Marine Corp (2nd Mar Div) and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

John loved to be in the outdoors hiking or hunting but his true passion was fly fishing.

With Kathy, they were able to visit many national parks on their bucket list.

He was a published writer and known for his articles in the Clarion News, PA Game News and Fly Fisherman.

John is also survived by his best friends and board (bored) members Ed and Joyce Smith and Jim Laughner.

The family would like to thank the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice and Clarion Cancer Center for their compassionate care.

Family will welcome friends at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

