Police Seek Information Related to Theft of Four-Wheeler From Beaver Township Storage Facility

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of an ATV in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers investigated a theft from Knox Storage on Popetown Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9, and 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10

The stolen ATV is described as a red 2000 Kawasaki Bayou 220 with duct tape on the seat.

The victim is a 64-year-old Knox man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

