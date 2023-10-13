 

Police Seek Information Related to Theft of Four-Wheeler From Beaver Township Storage Facility

Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

23184264ee9737ded1aBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of an ATV in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers investigated a theft from Knox Storage on Popetown Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9, and 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10

The stolen ATV is described as a red 2000 Kawasaki Bayou 220 with duct tape on the seat.

The victim is a 64-year-old Knox man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

