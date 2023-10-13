 

Police Unable to Locate Vehicle That Crashed Into Headstone in Toby Township Cemetery

Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

cemetery-1634991_1280 (1)TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation into a vehicle that crashed into a headstone in a cemetery in Toby Township Wednesday afternoon has been closed, authorities say.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, on Cemetery Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, according to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling on the cemetery traffic way when the operator failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and crashed into a headstone.

According to police, the unknown operator fled the scene of the crash.

A neighborhood canvas was conducted with negative results, police said.

This crash investigation is closed due to no further leads and “lack of solvability.”


