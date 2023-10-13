SPONSORED: Book Your Christmas Party Event at Long Shot Ammo & Arms
Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Host your family, business, or Christmas event at Long Shot Ammo & Arms for a unique experience you won’t find anywhere else!
Long Shot Ammo & Arms offers a variety of catering options from Luigi’s in DuBois, Daddy’s in Clarion, to Zack’s Farm to Table in New Bethlehem and many more!
Make it a package deal for $399 and enjoy the following activities at your event:
- Axe Throwing Range
- Pistol Range
- Virtual Range
Give them a call at 814-365-7028 to find out more about their package deals and special event pricing.
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.
Call the event coordinator at 814-365-7028 to reserve your event date today!
