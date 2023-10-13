Clarion County Industrial Development: Building Burns and Burns

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As a fourth-generation business in Clarion County, Burns and Burns is more than an insurance company, with each generation adding their experiences to the business services.

(This article is first in a series on Clarion County Industrial Development.)

Some of the working experiences came early for current leader Gene Burns, milking cows while a high school student at Redbank Valley High School.

“My mom and dad had a dairy farm, but dad didn’t work the farm and had a hired hand in addition to my brother and myself. In the early 50s, when I was going to high school, I would get up in the morning, go to the barn, and we would sit and milk about 70 cows twice a day. I ran three milkers. My uncle would help me and my brother, and the hired man would feed the cows or clean the gutters or things like that.”

Gene dreamed of getting every other Sunday off, and at the end of his junior year, he made sure his father (Henry) knew that he was going to college and wouldn’t be around the next summer.

Henry knew what was coming and sold all the cows at one time to his sister and a brother-in-law who had a dairy farm near the Porter Township School.

Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. was established in 1939 as the Burns Agency in Clarion by founder and Gene’s father, Henry Burns. The firm was incorporated in 1963 and has grown to be one of Pennsylvania’s larger regional insurance brokerages, with over sixty employees.

The firm has nine locations across the state, with offices in Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.

Their dedication to work followed Gene throughout his life. In addition to insurance, he became a community leader devoted to economic and industrial development in Clarion County.

Gene also married his high school sweetheart, Sue Angher.

“We both graduated there (Redbank Valley High School). She and I just thought a lot alike. We worked well together.”

Another advantage to milking the cows was that Sue’s dad thought Gene was okay because he was a farmer. Robert Angher was also the owner of Char-Val Candies from 1948 to 1951.

“I went to Pitt because they had the business school and a degree in insurance and finance.”

Henry was the first Burns to get into insurance in 1939. He graduated from Clarion State Teachers College and then went to Pitt for his master’s degree in history education. He later became the principal of the Porter Township School and was instrumental in combining schools into a district.

“But when he was doing that, he knew he was combining himself out of a job because he knew if seven schools would be combined, there’s only going to be one principal,” Gene said.

That’s when he decided to get into insurance and worked for Equitable, becoming a district manager.

