Clarion County Weekend Guide: Corn Maze, Farmers Market, Hayrides, Foxburg Fall Festival, and Much More!
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include a corn maze, Farmers Market, hayrides, Foxburg Fall Festival, and much more!
(Photo courtesy Zacherl’s Farm Market & Greenhouse.)
Friday, October 13, 2023
Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour
When: Friday, October 13, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Cook Forest State Park, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
Please bring your binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point by DCNR Conservation Volunteer, Greg Burns. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian signs, and take a breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower. (two hours)
Zacherl’s Farm Market & Greenhouse – Corn Maze & More!
When: Friday, October 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: 164 Zacherl Lane, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Zacherl’s Farm Market has glow nights in the corn maze! Stop out for hot apple cider, glow-in-the-dark face painting by Brynn, and go through the corn maze with a flashlight and glow sticks!
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/zacherlsfarm.
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Clarion County Farmers Market
When: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Clarion, PA
Details:
Courthouse Parking Lot
Fruit, Vegetables, and More…
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/clarionfarmersmarket/
Zacherl’s Farm Market & Greenhouse – Hayrides & More!
When: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: 164 Zacherl Lane, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Zacherl’s Farm Market has lots of fun planned with Michelle’s Cafe making homemade donuts, Brick Oven Pizza serving up some hot pizza, kettle corn, funnel cakes, hayrides, face painting, corn maze, and pumpkin patch!
For more information or to learn about a cancellation due to weather, visit https://www.facebook.com/zacherlsfarm.
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Painting for the Cause of Prevention
When: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Eagles Pavillion, Stonehouse Road, Clarion, PA
Details:
Clarion Drug-Free Coalition and Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting a FREE family painting event!
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AICDAC
Zacherl’s Farm Market & Greenhouse – Corn Maze & More!
When: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: 164 Zacherl Lane, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Zacherl’s Farm Market will do a second night of glow-in-the-dark fun at the corn maze! Stop out for hot apple cider, glow-in-the-dark face painting by Brynn, and go through the corn maze with a flashlight and glow sticks!
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/zacherlsfarm.
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Zacherl’s Farm Market & Greenhouse – Hayrides, Corn Maze & More!
When: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: 164 Zacherl Lane, Shippenville, PA
Details:
Zacherl’s Farm Market continues their fall fun with hayrides, a corn maze, and fresh apple cider pressing. Michelle’s will be making donuts, and there will be fall produce, pumpkin patching, a corn maze, and face painting! Stop out and stock up on fresh fall goodies and get your pumpkins! The corn maze and market is open until dusk. Activities will run until 4:00 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/zacherlsfarm.
Double Diamond Deer Ranch
When: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to dusk
Where: 12211 Route 36, Cooksburg, PA
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/double.diamond.deer.ranch.
Foxburg Fall Food, Art, and Wine Festival
When: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Foxburg, PA
Details:
Bring the whole family for festive food, wine, arts & crafts, raffles, live music, and much more!
Free Admission; Parking and Shuttle Service from A-C Valley Elementary School.
For more information, follow this link: https://gofoxburg.com/festivals/foxburg-fall-food-art-and-crafts-festival.
KENIA – Internationally Acclaimed Brazilian Recording Artist
When: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA), Lincoln Hall, 42 S. Palmer Street, Foxburg, PA
Details:
KENIA – One of the reigning queens of Brazilian Music
For more information, visit https://alleghenyriverstone.org/event/kenia-internationally-acclaimed-brazilian-recording-artist/
